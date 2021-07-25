Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muilenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would recommend Dr Muilenburg. He is very through, and great at making you feel at ease. He did my surgery to remove a neuroendocrine tumor from the head of my pancreas, doing an Enucleation, (removal of tumor only) He ran onto some issues, so the surgery took longer. I am now 5 weeks post op, and everything is healing nicely. In fact, Every staff member had nothing but great things to say about him, so I felt very fortunate that he was my surgeon.
About Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295716926
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Muilenburg works at
