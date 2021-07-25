See All Oncologists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Muilenburg works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2021
    I definitely would recommend Dr Muilenburg. He is very through, and great at making you feel at ease. He did my surgery to remove a neuroendocrine tumor from the head of my pancreas, doing an Enucleation, (removal of tumor only) He ran onto some issues, so the surgery took longer. I am now 5 weeks post op, and everything is healing nicely. In fact, Every staff member had nothing but great things to say about him, so I felt very fortunate that he was my surgeon.
    Linda Brown — Jul 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD
    About Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295716926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital
    Residency
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Muilenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muilenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muilenburg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muilenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muilenburg works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Muilenburg’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muilenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muilenburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muilenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muilenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

