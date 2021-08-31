Overview

Dr. Diego Restrepo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Restrepo works at TexomaCare - Sherman #100 in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.