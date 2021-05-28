Dr. Rielo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diego Rielo, MD
Overview of Dr. Diego Rielo, MD
Dr. Diego Rielo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rielo's Office Locations
Armando A De Feria MD PA600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 203, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 431-8291
Floridian Health Centers LLC14791 Oak Ln, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (954) 431-8291
- 3 9737 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (954) 431-8291
Pembroke Pines Office601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 400, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-8291
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive as he listen to you pain and concern. He helped my mother to find her Ct Scan Complain and give her help I am greatful
About Dr. Diego Rielo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720058233
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rielo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rielo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rielo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rielo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rielo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rielo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rielo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rielo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.