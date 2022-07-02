Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from Medical College Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rubinowicz works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Center of Palm Beach, P.A.13005 Southern Blvd Ste 135, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 615-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubinowicz?
Dr.Rubinowicz treated my 84 year old father with the Rezum procedure with incredible success. It improved his quality of life dramatically. My dad had a complete urinary blockage due to an enlarged prostate and had a urinary catheter with a catch bag for over 3 months. He has a bad heart and could not withstand anesthesia so Rezum was his only option. In less than 5 minutes the procedure was over and dad is back to living a normal life. We are so incredibly grateful for Dr. Rubinowicz and his staff. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
About Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, MD
- Urology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1669483145
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jmh
- University Of Miami/Jackson Meml
- Medical College Wisconsin
- SUNY Binghamton
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinowicz works at
Dr. Rubinowicz has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubinowicz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.