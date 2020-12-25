Overview of Dr. Diego Saavedra, MD

Dr. Diego Saavedra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Saavedra works at Mds of South Florida LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.