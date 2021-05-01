Overview of Dr. Diego Saporta, MD

Dr. Diego Saporta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saporta works at Associates In ENT/Allrgy, Elizabeth, NJ in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Outer Ear Infection and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.