Dr. Diego Saporta, MD
Overview of Dr. Diego Saporta, MD
Dr. Diego Saporta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saporta's Office Locations
Diego Saporta MD PA470 North Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 352-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saporta?
Dr. Saporta is literally an answered prayer. A doctor who cares, listens, and wants to help. I am very grateful for him. No complaints whatsoever. His staff is also polite, helpful, caring, and return your calls in a timely manner. Definitely one of a kind doctor. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Diego Saporta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1164423299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saporta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saporta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saporta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saporta has seen patients for Wheezing, Outer Ear Infection and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saporta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saporta speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saporta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saporta.
