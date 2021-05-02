See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD

Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Universidad De La Sabana, Bogota, Colombia and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Tovar-Quiroga works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tovar-Quiroga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Epilepsy Care Center
    2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-8831
  2. 2
    Austin Epilepsy Care Center
    4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-8831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790099380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Internship
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De La Sabana, Bogota, Colombia
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad De La Sabana
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tovar-Quiroga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tovar-Quiroga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tovar-Quiroga works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tovar-Quiroga’s profile.

    Dr. Tovar-Quiroga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovar-Quiroga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tovar-Quiroga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tovar-Quiroga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

