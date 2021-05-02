Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tovar-Quiroga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD
Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Universidad De La Sabana, Bogota, Colombia and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Tovar-Quiroga works at
Dr. Tovar-Quiroga's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Epilepsy Care Center2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-8831
-
2
Austin Epilepsy Care Center4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 339-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tovar-Quiroga?
Dr. Tovar-Quiroga is the most compassionate doctor I have ever had. Highly recommend seeing him. He changed my life!
About Dr. Diego Tovar-Quiroga, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790099380
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- New York Medical College
- Universidad De La Sabana, Bogota, Colombia
- Universidad De La Sabana
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tovar-Quiroga speaks Spanish.
