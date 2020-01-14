See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Summit, WI
Dr. Diego Villacis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Summit, WI
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diego Villacis, MD

Dr. Diego Villacis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Villacis works at Aurora Health Care in Summit, WI with other offices in Germantown, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Glenoid Labrum Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villacis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Medical Center Summit
    36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 434-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Aurora Orthopedics
    W180n11070 River Ln, Germantown, WI 53022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 247-4697
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2020
    A wonderful surgeon with a great bedside manner. Highly recommend.
    Kathleen Miller — Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Diego Villacis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124399449
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • University of Southern California Medical Center (LAC-USC)
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Villacis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villacis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villacis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villacis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villacis has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Glenoid Labrum Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villacis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Villacis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villacis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villacis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villacis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

