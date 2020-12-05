Dr. Diem Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diem Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Diem Wu, MD is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Affiliated Dermatologists Of VA7813 SHRADER RD, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 264-4545
Affiliated Dermatologists of Virginia7811-7813 Shrader Rd # 7813, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 264-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The very best . She is empathetic, professional, and expert in the field of Dermatology.
About Dr. Diem Wu, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.