Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diemngoc Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Diemngoc Dang, MD
Dr. Diemngoc Dang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Mary Washington Eye Care Center LLC4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 104, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 741-2733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are searching for a great eye doctor that you can trust your eyes to, your search is over. Dr. Dang uses all the latest technology and and is an expert with her hands. Her staff is very pleasant and easy to work with. She has performed two Cataract surgeries for me and I am extremely pleased. I've seen numerous eye doctors over the years for glasses, contacts, PRK and cataracts. You won't find a better eye doctor.
About Dr. Diemngoc Dang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dang speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.