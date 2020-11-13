Dr. Diep Tran, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diep Tran, DMD
Overview
Dr. Diep Tran, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oak Creek, WI.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental Oak Creek7955 S Main St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (262) 330-0430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with the care I receive, and the professionalism of the entire staff. Thank you!
About Dr. Diep Tran, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1386055903
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
