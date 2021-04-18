Dr. Dieter Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dieter Bruno, MD
Overview of Dr. Dieter Bruno, MD
Dr. Dieter Bruno, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
-
1
Peninsula Urology Center Inc2900 Whipple Ave Ste 132, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 306-1016Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always felt and got straight forward answers from Dr. Bruno. When he would recommend a procedure, I was on board because I TRUST HIM. Dr. Bruno was always very thorough when we discussed my general state of health and drilled down on issues I should monitor. When he performed procedures on me, I felt confident with his guidance and professionalism. When he went to the CMO slot, I was saddened to loose a great Doc but knew that more people would benefit from his knowledge, professionalism and kindness. Thank you Dr. Bruno. Cheers.
About Dr. Dieter Bruno, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruno speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
