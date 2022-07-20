Dr. Dietrich Fellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dietrich Fellner, MD
Overview of Dr. Dietrich Fellner, MD
Dr. Dietrich Fellner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Fellner's Office Locations
The Eye Specialists Ltd.813 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 490-9091
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Fellner for over 20 years. The staff and Dr Fellner are friendly compassionate and caring. I’ve received excellent care with them.
About Dr. Dietrich Fellner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
