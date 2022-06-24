Dr. Digisha Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Digisha Patel, DMD
Dr. Digisha Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Liberty Township, OH.
Dr. Patel works at
Liberty Commons Family Dental6862 Liberty Plaza Dr Ste 500, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 640-3268
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Every time I've had an appointment, Dr. Patel has always thoroughly explained everything to me concerning my dental health. It's evident that she truly cares about her patients and wants what's best. Her positive attitude and careful work are qualities I'm glad to have in my dentist. She truly is so helpful.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730557059
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.