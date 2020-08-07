See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Dikran Torian, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (7)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dikran Torian, MD

Dr. Dikran Torian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Torian works at Dikran Torian MD Inc. in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torian's Office Locations

    Dikran Torian MD Inc.
    35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 235, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 328-9001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dikran Torian, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1396790861
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Torian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Torian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Torian works at Dikran Torian MD Inc. in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Torian’s profile.

Dr. Torian has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Torian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

