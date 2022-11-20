Dr. Dilan Munaweera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munaweera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilan Munaweera, DDS
Dr. Dilan Munaweera, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with Academy Of General Dentistry, Fellowship
Dilan Munaweera500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste 909, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 683-9336MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Diversified Dental Services
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Munaweera is smart, funny and very caring. Also very accessible. Excellent treatment for both myself and my wife. Office has all the latest equipment which the "old" offices in town never seem to bother updating to. It matters because he identified a situation I had no idea existed so that I could take action immediately. Highly recommended
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346498805
- Academy Of General Dentistry, Fellowship
Dr. Munaweera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munaweera accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munaweera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Munaweera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munaweera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munaweera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munaweera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.