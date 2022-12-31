Overview of Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD

Dr. Dilantha B Ellegala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Ellegala works at Sonospine, LLC in Manassas, VA with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.