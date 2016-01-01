Overview of Dr. Dilawar Khan, MD

Dr. Dilawar Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Harbin Clinic in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.