Overview of Dr. Dileema Kalansuriya, MD

Dr. Dileema Kalansuriya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Kalansuriya works at Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Southbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.