Dr. Dilesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Locations
1
Cardiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.3219 Clifton Ave Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-2400
2
Trihealth Heart Institute6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-2400
3
Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation XSNQD1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 246-2400
4
Trihealth G LLC10506a Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-2400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Dilesh Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487889945
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
