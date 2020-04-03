Overview of Dr. Dilip Desai, MD

Dr. Dilip Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Deer Chase Medical Associates PA in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.