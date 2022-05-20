Overview

Dr. Dilip Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.