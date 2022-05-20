Dr. Dilip Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilip Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilip Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6240 Rashelle Dr Ste 201, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 600-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have made numerous calls to Dr. Desai's office. Never once was I treated as though I was incompetent or a bother to them. The young ladies are always friendly, helpful, thoughtful, cooperative and listen to what is being asked or said. They have never tried to rush me along to finish the conversation or to intimidate me. Thank you Dr. Desai and your staff - you are all awesome.
About Dr. Dilip Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1144292038
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
