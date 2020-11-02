Overview

Dr. Dilip Mathew, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Don Bosco, India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Mathew works at Heart Rhythm Consultants in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.