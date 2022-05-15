Dr. Chahal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diljon Chahal, MD
Overview
Dr. Diljon Chahal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, University Of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Chahal works at
Locations
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6110Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Vascular Acute Care Surgery (vacs)419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5842
University of Maryland Cardiology Physicians193 Stoner Ave Ste 350, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-0086
University of Maryland Cardiac Surgery110 S Paca St Fl 7, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Diljon Chahal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184883217
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
