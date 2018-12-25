Dr. Bannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillon Bannis, MD
Dr. Dillon Bannis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I seen several other doctors prior to dr.Bannis and I must say this man is PHENOMENAL! I had a million questions and he was always patient with me to answer every single one of them. He is the true definition of a excellent doctor. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Dillon Bannis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1124360425
Dr. Bannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bannis speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.