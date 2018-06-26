Dr. Dilpreet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilpreet Kaur, MD
Overview
Dr. Dilpreet Kaur, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Windham Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-7279
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My First time seeing Dr Kaur. I cannot say enough good things about the care given by Dr Kaur and the entire staff. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dilpreet Kaur, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1811209547
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
