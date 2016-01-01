Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD
Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Family Mei Groop3180 41st St Fl 1, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 278-5100
Broadway Medical Care4102 75th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 424-3131
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1134191513
- Harlem Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Nabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nabi speaks Bengali.
