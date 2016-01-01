Overview of Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD

Dr. Dilruba Nabi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Nabi works at Steinway Medical Associates in Astoria, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.