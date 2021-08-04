Overview

Dr. Dima Hanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Skokie Family Clinic in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.