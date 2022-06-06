Dr. Dima Turpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dima Turpin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dima Turpin, MD
Dr. Dima Turpin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Turpin works at
Dr. Turpin's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I usually do not post reviews. I am so happy with this doctor that I had to post a review. Dr turpin is an outstanding physician with the warmest bedside manners. She took time to calm my baby down prior to her exam. She explained the diagnosis my son has, which was mysterious to me, she had a 3-D model of the heart where I was able to see the hole in my sons heart. She is thorough and caring. Treats us like family. She held my daughter, rocked her, and even took out my toddler to entertain her in her office.
About Dr. Dima Turpin, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982821047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turpin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turpin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turpin speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turpin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turpin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.