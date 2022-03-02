Dr. Dima Teitelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dima Teitelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dima Teitelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Teitelman works at
Locations
1
Advent Medical Services PLLC6860 Austin St Ste 303, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0700
2
New York Cardiovascular Medicine Pllc6536 99TH ST, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 459-0700
3
East Merrick Medical PC10 E Merrick Rd Ste 306, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 872-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teitelman?
Extremely thorough and professional
About Dr. Dima Teitelman, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teitelman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teitelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teitelman works at
Dr. Teitelman has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Syncope and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teitelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teitelman speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelman.
