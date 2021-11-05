Overview

Dr. Dima Yeshou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Yeshou works at Bergen Endocrinology in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Excessive Sweating and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.