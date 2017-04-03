Dr. Theodoropoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimitra Theodoropoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimitra Theodoropoulos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Theodoropoulos works at
Locations
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is amazing, she saved me, she made me feel comfortable before and after surgery. She considered my feelings and was always concerned how I was feeling! God bless her b/c she truly is an amazing doctor and her staff is also one of a kind!
About Dr. Dimitra Theodoropoulos, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124120498
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
