Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD

Urology
4.1 (87)
Map Pin Small Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD

Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kessaris works at Progressive Urology in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kessaris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dimitri N Kessaris MD PC
    315 E Shore Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5577
  2. 2
    Progressive Urology Group
    2747 Crescent St # 206, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 728-3200
  3. 3
    Progressive Urology Group
    6902 Austin St Fl 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 07, 2020
    Comfortable with both staff & Dr. Kessaris .
    Carol E. — Nov 07, 2020
    About Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1427022649
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessaris has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

