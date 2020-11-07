Overview of Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD

Dr. Dimitri Kessaris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kessaris works at Progressive Urology in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.