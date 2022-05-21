See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (411)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD

Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Markov works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markov's Office Locations

    Sleep Disorders Center
    211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Sleep Disorders Center
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 417 ratings
    Patient Ratings (417)
    5 Star
    (297)
    4 Star
    (71)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 21, 2022
    Ive been seeing Dr Markov for about 2 years or so. Hes my first sleep doctor, so dont have much to compare him to, but hes been great. He has always taken the time to listen to me, and when some treatments havent worked, hes been open to exploring new options. I still don’t think Ive found the right combination, but he has never dismissed me or my feelings when I tell him a treatment isnt effective. I went to him after I graduated college and was experiencing daily sleep attacks at work regardless of the amount of sleep. I suspected I might have narcolepsy based on my research, and he was not dismissive of my opinion at all. I took the sleep test, was diagnosed, and he has been kind & helpful throughout my entire journey. Getting an appointment can be tricky sometimes, but overall he’s been a fantastic doctor. All of his reviews are poor, I suspect because no one has a reason to comment or rate him unless theres a problem. Well no problems here, Dr Markov has been awesome! I recommend
    Mark Ciarelli — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Russian
    • Male
    • 1235143223
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitri Markov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markov works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Markov’s profile.

    417 patients have reviewed Dr. Markov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

