Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO

Dermatology
3.2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO is a Dermatologist in Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Papadopoulos works at Bellmore Dermatology in Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellmore Dermatology Pllc
    2351 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 781-5070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 08, 2018
    I was delighted by my visit with Dr P. She did Botox and I am so pleased by the natural results. The office is stunning, staff pleasant and medical service outstanding. I’d recommend Dr P and her PA Nicholas Martin to anyone looking for quality care in aesthetic and General Dermatology services.
    Bunny in Massapequa — Oct 08, 2018
    About Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English, Greek
    • 1689640245
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitria Papadopoulos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papadopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papadopoulos works at Bellmore Dermatology in Bellmore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Papadopoulos’s profile.

    Dr. Papadopoulos has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papadopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papadopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papadopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

