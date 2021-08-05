See All Oncologists in Fernandina Beach, FL
Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD

Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp; Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp;amp; Kapodistrian and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Agaliotis works at 21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville, Medical Oncology Division in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Agaliotis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville, Medical Oncology Division
    1699 S 14th St Ste 2, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-8569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agaliotis?

    Aug 05, 2021
    Recurring visits to handle the chemo aspect of cancer treatment and follow-up. A great guy/doctor knows almost every important doctor in Jacksonville for referrals. I take all my CT scans and MRI scans to him to find out what I should be concerned about. Dr. "A" puts all the medical jargon into English that anyone could understand and he tells me what is important and what is normal. His phlebotomists are excellent. Couldn't ask for a more helpful and interested doctor.
    Kris Stadelman — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agaliotis to family and friends

    Dr. Agaliotis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agaliotis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD.

    About Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790764272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp;amp; Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp;amp;amp; Kapodistrian
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agaliotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agaliotis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agaliotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agaliotis works at 21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville, Medical Oncology Division in Fernandina Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agaliotis’s profile.

    Dr. Agaliotis has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agaliotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Agaliotis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agaliotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agaliotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agaliotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dimitrios Agaliotis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.