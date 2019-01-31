Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD
Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelis' Office Locations
- 1 123 Summer St Ste 385, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelis?
Dr. Angelis is a rarity. He is intelligent, personable, incredibly skilled and well respected. I would recommend him to anyone in need of a cardiologist
About Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164469706
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelis has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.