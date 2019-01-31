Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD

Dr. Dimitrios Angelis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.