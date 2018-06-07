Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamandidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD
Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD
Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aristotelian University Of Thessaloniki and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Diamandidis works at
Dr. Diamandidis' Office Locations
HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 848-4664Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Cancer Center8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 848-4673
The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 301, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 848-4665
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Reading reviews sometimes is as dangerous as "googling". My wife was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Our first visit we discussed many options, which in the typical chemo, but his first choice was clinical trial. The costs/coverage never appeared to be an issue.
About Dr. Dimitrios Diamandidis, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Center
- North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset
- Aristotelian University Of Thessaloniki
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamandidis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamandidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamandidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamandidis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamandidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamandidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamandidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.