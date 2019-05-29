See All Interventional Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Athens University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Karmpaliotis works at Columbia University Medical Center Division of Cardiology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 6, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Occlusal Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Management of Valvular Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2019
    ABSOLUTELY. Drexel Pringle
    Drexel Pringle in Atlanta, GA — May 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD
    About Dr. Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033161138
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deconess Med Ctr|Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Internship
    • Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Athens University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karmpaliotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karmpaliotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karmpaliotis works at Columbia University Medical Center Division of Cardiology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Karmpaliotis’s profile.

    Dr. Karmpaliotis has seen patients for Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karmpaliotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmpaliotis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmpaliotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karmpaliotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karmpaliotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

