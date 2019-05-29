Overview

Dr. Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Athens University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Karmpaliotis works at Columbia University Medical Center Division of Cardiology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.