Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, MD
Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, MD
Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Papadopoulos works at
Dr. Papadopoulos' Office Locations
-
1
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 431-5645
-
2
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 431-5645Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gave me the confidence to Beat cancer like a beast! Couldn't have asked by a better team!!
About Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1013996404
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papadopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papadopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papadopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Papadopoulos speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadopoulos.
