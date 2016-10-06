Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, MD

Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Papadopoulos works at Mid Hudson Valley Radiation Oncology Associates in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.