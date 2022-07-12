Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sismanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 934-9344
Eyeplastx1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 5104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 495-2367
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sismanis is very thorough in explaining what is going to happen and why, which does a great deal to ease nervousness of unknown procedures! I have had a surgery and two followups with outstanding results. His office staff and nurse are welcoming and personable. Dr. Sismanis is outgoing, friendly and enjoyable. I recommend this practice to anyone needing the services he provides!
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Sismanis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sismanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sismanis has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sismanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sismanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sismanis.
