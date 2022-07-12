Overview of Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD

Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Sismanis works at Virginia Oculofacial Surgeons in Richmond, VA with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.