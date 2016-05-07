Overview of Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD

Dr. Dimitriy Kondrashov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kondrashov works at San Francisco Spine Surgeons in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Scoliosis and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.