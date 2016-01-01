Dr. Dimitry Goufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitry Goufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dimitry Goufman, MD
Dr. Dimitry Goufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Goufman works at
Dr. Goufman's Office Locations
-
1
Yorba Linda Family Physicians A Medical Group Inc.18300 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 201, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
-
2
All Ears Audiology Inc.302 W La Veta Ave Ste 201, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 835-4404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goufman?
About Dr. Dimitry Goufman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1104824101
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goufman works at
Dr. Goufman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goufman speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.