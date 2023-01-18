Overview of Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD

Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Lerner works at East Bay Gynecological Oncology in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.