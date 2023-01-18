Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dimitry Lerner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
East Bay Gynecologic Oncology365 Lennon Ln Ste 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (929) 393-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm am SO GRATEFUL to Dr. Lerner. He is a phenomenal surgeon who gave me a total hysterectomy with zero complications. He immediately recognized my urgent need for surgery and fit me in to his busy schedule in less than two weeks. Once I am done healing, I believe I will have almost no visible scars. He's amazing.
- Oncology
- English, Russian
- 1992965354
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
