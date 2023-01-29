Dr. Dimple Raina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dimple Raina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dimple Raina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Raina works at
Locations
-
1
Hudes Endoscopy Center - Aga4275 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 475-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raina?
Though courteous, there was much confusion at check-in because of my referral. When finally in the back, Jordan & Dave were kind and professional. Dr. Raina was awesome. Her knowledge and experience was abundantly clear. Recommendations were precise. Scheduling procedure with Domain was pleasant and easy.
About Dr. Dimple Raina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Kashmiri and Urdu
- 1891918108
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Jammu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raina works at
Dr. Raina has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raina speaks Hindi, Kashmiri and Urdu.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Raina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.