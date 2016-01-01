See All Ophthalmologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD

Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with LSU MC

Dr. Zaveri works at Dimple Zaveri, MD Group in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaveri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dimple Zaveri, MD Group
    4315 Houma Blvd Ste 402, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 455-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Stye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 1790769958
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU MC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaveri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaveri works at Dimple Zaveri, MD Group in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Zaveri’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaveri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

