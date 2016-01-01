Overview of Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD

Dr. Dimple Zaveri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with LSU MC



Dr. Zaveri works at Dimple Zaveri, MD Group in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.