Dr. Dina Aboushehata, DDS
Dr. Dina Aboushehata, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greeley, CO.
Centerplace Dental Care4552 Centerplace Dr Ste 200, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 612-8409Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
I had dental anxiety and has always been self conscious about my teeth till I meet Dr. Dina Aboushehata. She help me transform my life and gave me the smile I always wanted. I will be forever grateful.
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1124616768
Dr. Aboushehata has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aboushehata using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aboushehata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboushehata speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboushehata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboushehata.
