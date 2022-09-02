See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Dina Barnaby, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (213)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dina Barnaby, DO

Dr. Dina Barnaby, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. 

Dr. Barnaby works at Womens OB/GYN in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Barnaby's Office Locations

    Womens OB/GYN
    115 Technology Dr Unit A200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 268-2239
    St. Vincent's Medical Center
    2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 268-2239
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuchal Translucency Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Fetal Ultrasound
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 213 ratings
    Patient Ratings (213)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Barnaby is by far the kindest Doctor. My concerns are always validated, and her level of care and expertise is unsurpassed.
    Alicia G. — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Dina Barnaby, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1962664995
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dina Barnaby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnaby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    213 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnaby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnaby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

