Dr. Dina Blom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Blom works at Hungtington Ophthalmology PC in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.