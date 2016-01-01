Dr. Dina Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Boutros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dina Boutros, MD
Dr. Dina Boutros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Boutros works at
Dr. Boutros' Office Locations
-
1
North Coast Spine Center Inc.970 E Washington St Ste 2C, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital1000 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
-
3
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boutros?
About Dr. Dina Boutros, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295732352
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boutros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutros works at
Dr. Boutros has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutros. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.